Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

1591 Catalpa Dr. Available 09/10/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Coming Soon! 3 bed, 1.5 bath house with family room and fireplace! Enjoy the relaxing, private backyard this summer in the highly sought after Berkley School Disctrict! Detached 1 car garage and plenty of basement storage! This one will go fast! Currently rented until August 31st. APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com!



***2 Year Lease Required**

**SECTION 8 NOT Welcome**



After viewing, if you are interested in leasing the home, $35 will be required

- $35 non refundable background check



