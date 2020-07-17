All apartments in Berkley
1591 Catalpa Dr.

1591 Catalpa Drive · (810) 373-2311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1591 Catalpa Drive, Berkley, MI 48072
Berkley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1591 Catalpa Dr. · Avail. Sep 10

$1,795

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1591 Catalpa Dr. Available 09/10/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Coming Soon! 3 bed, 1.5 bath house with family room and fireplace! Enjoy the relaxing, private backyard this summer in the highly sought after Berkley School Disctrict! Detached 1 car garage and plenty of basement storage! This one will go fast! Currently rented until August 31st. APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com!

***2 Year Lease Required**
**SECTION 8 NOT Welcome**

After viewing, if you are interested in leasing the home, $35 will be required
- $35 non refundable background check

(RLNE5897705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 Catalpa Dr. have any available units?
1591 Catalpa Dr. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1591 Catalpa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1591 Catalpa Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 Catalpa Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1591 Catalpa Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1591 Catalpa Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1591 Catalpa Dr. offers parking.
Does 1591 Catalpa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1591 Catalpa Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 Catalpa Dr. have a pool?
No, 1591 Catalpa Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1591 Catalpa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1591 Catalpa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 Catalpa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1591 Catalpa Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1591 Catalpa Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1591 Catalpa Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
