Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

190 Apartments for rent in Berkley, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4228 Tyler Ave
4228 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Great three bedroom bungalow located within walking distance to downtown Berkley and right next to Beaumont Hospital! Coved ceilings, arched doorways and glowing hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in updated kitchen (all appliances included)

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
1079 LARKMOOR Boulevard
1079 Larkmoor Boulevard, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
GREAT RENTAL OPTION ON A WONDERFUL BOULEVARD STREET IN BERKLEY. 3 BEDROOM COLONIAL HOME IS IN NICE CONDITION WITH AN UPDATED KITCHEN AND A RENOVATED MAIN BATH. LARGE FRONT LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4238 GRIFFITH
4238 Griffith Avenue, Berkley, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Great location! WALKING DISTANCE TO BEAUMONT HOSPITAL. Beautiful updated house with newer appliances. This house has a 3rd bedroom in basement adding 330 sgft. One car detached garage and large backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3446 Thomas Avenue
3446 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1063 sqft
Beautifully updated home and very clean three bedroom Berkley bungalow. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. The second floor master bedroom has two closets, newer carpeting, and a sitting/office area are the top of the stairs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Huntington Woods
1 Unit Available
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$949
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$680
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
611 S West St
611 South West Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1382 sqft
Craftsman Bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath in the heart of downtown Royal Oak for lease! Wonderful enclosed front porch.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3018 GUILFORD Drive
3018 Guilford Drive, Royal Oak, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2028 sqft
Available for a Sept 1 move in. Fully furnished executive rental Month-to-month or short term lease with all utilities and lawn care included.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
111 N MAIN Street
111 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1857 sqft
***BEST VALUED UNIT Smack dab in the heart of downtown Royal Oak.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17252 Sunnybrook
17252 Sunnybrook Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1196 sqft
This 3 bedroom ranch is located on a dead end street & offers a secluded, private yard w/patio & shed. Absolutely MOVE IN Condition. Beautifullyrefinished hardwood floors, updated ceramic bath, white kitchen w/Euro cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
802 S Lafayette Ave
802 South Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
FOR LEASE - Perfectly located in Downtown Royal Oak this 2 bedroom unit has it all at a great price! Fully renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, fully renovated bathroom with large walk-in shower.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205
432 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1398 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated and highly desirable condo for lease in downtown Royal Oak's prestigious THE FIFTH. This Lovely building features a doorman to ensure your safety and privacy along with an attached, heated garage with TWO assigned parking spaces.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
100 W 5TH Street
100 West 5th Street, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1283 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing custom top floor CORNER condo with views of Detroit, Royal Oak and much more! With walking distance throughout downtown, you are in the heart of it all!! This is great to entertain, relax and become your new home.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
523 S PLEASANT Street
523 South Pleasant Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1032 sqft
Beautiful, two flat duplex close to downtown Royal Oak. Quaint old world charm surrounds you in this spacious unit. This apartment has hardwood floors, ceramic bath and a balcony off the back.
Results within 5 miles of Berkley
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Royal Oak
6 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
844 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
37 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$987
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
51 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,106
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Royal Oak
2 Units Available
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
7 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Berkley, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Berkley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

