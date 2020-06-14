Apartment List
117 Apartments for rent in Auburn Hills, MI with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,046
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,243
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2136 Hempstead Rd
2136 Hempstead Road, Auburn Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1313 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with attached 2 car garage, basement and 1 1/2 baths. Features kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and brand new counter tops, neutral colors, great for decorating. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
149 S VISTA
149 Vista Drive South, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1620 sqft
$1695 FOR ONE YEAR LEASE OR $1550 FOR 2 OR MORE YEAR LEASE. Fabulous Townhouse Style Condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Loft and 2-Car Attached Garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3048 CARLY Court
3048 Carly Court, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1116 sqft
Pottery barn perfect, newly renovated. Dream kitchen by anyone's standard with bright white cabinetry, granite countertops, and Newer Stainless appliances Hardwood floors in the kitchen, breakfast nook, and great room.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn Hills

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
749 DUNEDIN Court
749 Dunedin Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2372 sqft
ALL THE WORK HAS BEEN DONE!!!! Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath colonial located on a private cul de sac in a great area of Rochester Hills with award winning Rochester schools. Newer updated kitchen with granite and all updated appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn Hills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:23pm
$
26 Units Available
Waterford Square
950 Village Green Ln, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$791
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
909 sqft
MAKE WATERFORD SQUARE APARTMENTS YOUR HOME! Enjoy beautifully kept grounds, a great staff, and resort level amenities!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Seminole Hills
1 Unit Available
157 E Iroquois
157 East Iroquois Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1170 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home in the Historical District - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with basement in the historical district. Newly updated. Fresh paint. Hardwood floors redone. New carpet, Granite counter tops. $1175 per month.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Meadowbrook Hills
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Twin Oaks
1 Unit Available
339 1/2 Wilcox St
339 1/2 Wilcox St, Rochester, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Updated 1 bed, 1 bath Rochester upper unit (University and Main Street) with hardwood floors and updated cabinets. Large master bedroom with armoire. Open space with living room and dining room and matching armoire.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
498 Montana Ave
498 Montana Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
722 sqft
Remodeled home, bsmt, central air, lg screened in ft porch, handicap ramp to front door, hardwood floors Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2482539)

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
970 Stratford Ln E
970 Stratford Lane West, Bloomfield Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1458 sqft
Stunning, completely updated town home condo in the heart of Bloomfield Hills! Foyer meets you with an open flowing staircase, that leads to a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Stratford Manor
1 Unit Available
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Stratford Knolls
1 Unit Available
690 Old Perch Rd
690 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1986 sqft
Defining the concept of modern living, this spacious and bright home with versatile design is just the opportunity you’ve been in search of! With hardwood flooring throughout the main level and a flowing, connected interior, entertaining has never

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Renshaw
1 Unit Available
504 QUARTER Street
504 Quarter Street, Rochester, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1401 sqft
What an opportunity to lease this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to Downtown Rochester!! This AMAZING home comes with Brand New Wood Laminate flooring ,newer furnace, a/c, roof, new granite counters with stainless

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
138 E HICKORY GROVE Road
138 East Hickory Grove Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1686 sqft
This Beautiful and Affordable Bloomfield Hills 3 bed 2.1 bath end unit condominium could be your new home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2425 E Mulberry Road NW
2425 Mulberry Sq, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1443 sqft
Beautifully updated and completely remodeled. This home is completely move in ready. New faux wood flooring throughout. Freshly painted. The kitchen has been completely redone, with high quality lighting fixtures, as well quartz countertops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
280 CANTERBURY Road
280 Canterbury Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
4486 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. REMARKABLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENOVATE OR BUILD A NEW HOME ON THIS SPECTACULAR 3.29 ACRE PROPERTY NESTLED IN THE "CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS" AMONG MULTI MILLION DOLLAR ESTATES.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
90 Pingree Ave
90 Pingree Avenue, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
881 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2950 TURTLE POND Court
2950 Turtlepond Court, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4660 sqft
French Villa located in Prestigious Turtle lake. Over 4,600 sq feet of custom living & design. Open Floor plan offering a Gourmet kitchen,custom cabinetry, ceramic tiling& viking appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
715 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
715 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1412 sqft
*Virtual Tour Available.**Wonderful in town 2 bedroom town house with newer granite kitchen, large living room with fireplace, den on first floor and hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Carpeted basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4113 TELEGRAPH RD # G-209
4113 Telegraph Road, Oakland County, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT UPPER UNIT CONDO RIGHT NEXT TO SHOPPING WITH EASY COMMUTE TO ANYWHERE.
City Guide for Auburn Hills, MI

Top of the morning (or afternoon, evening, sunset, etc.) to you, Auburn Hills apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual leasing headquarters! Situated about 25 miles north of Detroit and five miles from Pontiac in the heart of Oakland County, Auburn Hills is a family-friendly little city that lays claim to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments for rent you’ll find in the “Great Lakes State.” Are you ready to score the apartment of your dreams in Auburn Hills, Michigan? Th...

With renters accounting for nearly half of the city’s occupants, it should come as no surprise that apartments are über-available in Auburn Hills. Are you a bargain hunter in search of a cheap, high-quality apartment in Auburn Hills? Basic studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments and townhouses are currently available in abundance for less than $600 and feature (in some cases) walk-in basements, laundry facilities, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, and more. Of course, you’ll also find a nice selection of options for high rollers as well; luxury apartments, townhouses, and freestanding houses for rent in Auburn Hills typically go for around $1000 and often come equipped with a patio/balcony, furnished interior, fireplaces, and private gyms, clubhouses, ponds, and trails for tenants. Just be sure to bring along proof of income, banking info, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest security deposit that most apartment complexes in Auburn Hills charge. Also, if you’re planning to rent a pet-friendly apartment in Auburn Hills or looking to sign a short-term lease only, be prepared to pay an extra $25 bucks or so in rent each month.

Worried about ending up on the wrong side of the tracks in Auburn Hills? Don’t let the “Detroit is a war zone” mentality scare you away from this quiet little bedroom community. There’s nothing even remotely close to a dangerous neighborhood in the city, which has the look and feel of any modern American ‘burb. Still, be aware of your surroundings, use common sense, and scout out a neighborhood in advance to see if it’s right for you before signing a lease.

Once you’ve settled into your fancy new Auburn Hills rental, you can kick back and enjoy some of the fine attractions your new stomping grounds have to offer, including a plethora of parks, museums, historic sites, theaters, eateries, and nightspots. Factor in a low cost of living and an abundance of available housing, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in the Hills!

So what’s the delay? Start a-clickin’ and a-zoomin’ for your dream dwelling, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Auburn Hills, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Auburn Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

