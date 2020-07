Amenities

Apartment G Available 08/01/20 Two story loft in a small boutique building. Apartment G The Old Central Brewery built in 1860 and recently updated. Professional residents, in Kerrytown, walk to central campus and the Medical Center. Non Smoking, No dogs. AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Parking outside your door. Responsive owner manager. Please visit my web site and fill out a application. There is no fee and I will schedule a showing. theoldbrewery.org



