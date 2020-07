Orion Main Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed

Surround yourself in luxury. Service and amenity-rich, Orion MainStreet Apartments sets new standards for exceptional city living in Ann Arbor, MI. Located in a lively park-like setting, our generously-sized one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are the chic urban home you’ve been looking for.



Never have a dull moment here, with a cozy clubhouse with fireplace, a huge swimming pool and tanning deck, an outdoor grilling island, and a patio always available. All these are blended with more functional features, such as a state-of-the-art fitness center with free weights, a dog park, and a business center. Enjoy an even greater level of contemporary sophistication in our pet-friendly apartments for rent. Premium finishes, such as designer shaker-style cabinetry and quartz or granite countertops blend with high-end fixtures, such as high-quality appliances and in-home washer and dryer to create the idyllic living environment. Superior features, including fireplaces, wood-style flooring, p