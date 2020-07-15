All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like Cambridge Club Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
Cambridge Club Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Cambridge Club Apartments

5501 Cambridge Club Cir · (734) 514-4046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-202 · Avail. now

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 27-211 · Avail. now

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 33-204 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-106 · Avail. now

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 25-306 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 35-305 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
e-payments
guest parking
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping. Cambridge Club Apartments is also near an array of parks, recreation, entertainment & golf centers.

Discover our 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes and surround yourself with comfort, and convenience. Entertain your family & friends at our refreshing pool & picnic area, or workout anytime in our 24-hour cardio fitness center.

A community rich in diversity intimate enough to offer everyone an inviting community spirit and a welcome retreat at the end of each day. Come live at Cambridge Club, and enjoy the exciting blend of country and city living. We are Ann Arbor's West Side Secret!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.8x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $350
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge Club Apartments have any available units?
Cambridge Club Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,239 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does Cambridge Club Apartments have?
Some of Cambridge Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambridge Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Cambridge Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cambridge Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cambridge Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Cambridge Club Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Cambridge Club Apartments has accessible units.
Does Cambridge Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambridge Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Cambridge Club Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity