Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony furnished hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance business center car wash area e-payments guest parking

Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping. Cambridge Club Apartments is also near an array of parks, recreation, entertainment & golf centers.



Discover our 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes and surround yourself with comfort, and convenience. Entertain your family & friends at our refreshing pool & picnic area, or workout anytime in our 24-hour cardio fitness center.



A community rich in diversity intimate enough to offer everyone an inviting community spirit and a welcome retreat at the end of each day. Come live at Cambridge Club, and enjoy the exciting blend of country and city living. We are Ann Arbor's West Side Secret!