Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:59 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Brighton, MI with garage

Last updated July 1 at 12:47pm
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1576 sqft
Close to I-96, these two and three-bedroom homes feature attached car garages, gourmet kitchens, and private entrances. Community amenities include a dog park and 24-hour maintenance.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
931 Brighton Lake RD
931 Brighton Lake Road, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
972 sqft
Welcome to 931 Brighton Lake rd. Wake up every morning and step out onto your covered front porch to watch the sunrise over Brighton Lake. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a walk away from everything that downtown Brighton has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Brighton

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2841 CORAL Way
2841 Coral Way, Livingston County, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
2336 sqft
GET READY TO ENJOY THE SUMMER IN THIS UPDATED WOODLAND LAKE ALL SPORTS LAKE WITH 71 FEET OF SANDY BEACH. HOME WITH 6+ BEDROOMS AND 3.1 BATHS. HOME HAS 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES WITH LAKEFRONT LAKE VIEWS.
Results within 10 miles of Brighton
Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Howell
1744 Ella Ln, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1355 sqft
Redwood Howell is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
28192 Oakmonte Circle East
28192 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1118 sqft
28192 Oakmonte Circle East Available 08/10/20 COMING SOON - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, BLACK APPLIANCES & ATTACHED

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
2533 Whispering Pines Drive
2533 Whispering Pines Drive, Livingston County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3398 sqft
An Exclusive listing of Rusty Kalmbach, REALTOR. This is an incredible two-story contemporary home in Whispering Pines across the street from Whispering Pines Golf Club.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
910 E Clinton
910 East Clinton Street, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new condo wonderfully located just a short walking distance to downtown Howell.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
28342 Pontiac Trail
28342 Pontiac Trail, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$8,000
13000 sqft
13,000 Sq Ft commercial building in prime location for lease! Located on busy Pontiac Trail, this unique building is available now for lease. Front office and retail approx. 4,500 Sq Ft, and middle shop and warehouse approx.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brighton, MI

Brighton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

