Apartment List
/
MI
/
wayne
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wayne
1 Unit Available
35647 GLENWOOD RD.
35647 Glenwood Road, Wayne, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
1 BED 1 BATH LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX ----- GLENWOOD - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IS THIS ADORABLE 1, BED 1 BATH, ENTRY LEVEL DUPLEX UNIT. QUAINT, CUTE AND IN A GREAT LOCATION. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. MORE PICTURES TO COME. CONTACT RICHTER & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Results within 1 mile of Wayne
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
35656 Schley Ave.
35656 Schley Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
403 sqft
Ranch Duplex Home for Lease in Westland - Charming one bedroom, one bathroom ranch for lease. Home is a duplex; lease is for the left side. Includes unfinished basement and has hook up for washer and dryer. Clean and well maintained. No pets allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1753 ORCHARD Drive
1753 Orchard Dr, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
TENANT OCCUPIED TILL 6-30-20.......... LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED. NEUTRAL. BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES, BERBER CARPET. GOOD CLOSET SPACE. GREAT LOCATION. 1.5 MONTHS RENT SECURITY DEPOSIT $100 NONREFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
32557 MACKINAC
32557 Mackinac St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
SINGLE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM RANCH STYLE UNIT. $650 A MONTH WITH WATER INCLUDED. TO MOVE IN, $650 FIRST MONTHS + $650 LAST MONTH + $150 NONREFUNDABLE PROCESSING+ $40 APPLICATION.
Results within 5 miles of Wayne
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westland
5 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
35214 Pardo ST
35214 Pardo Street, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
570 sqft
1 BR AND 1 BATH BRICK END UNIT IS CLEAN AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING. FRESHLY PAINTED AND CARPETS CLEANED. TO APPLY: RENTAL APPLICATION W/FULL CREDIT REPORT W/SCORES AND HISTORY, 2-4 MOST RECENT PAY STUBS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
224 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
224 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
417 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
417 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
7412 CENTRAL Street
7412 Central St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
764 sqft
FOR LEASE.
Results within 10 miles of Wayne
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,294
779 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$813
820 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
684 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Eye
1 Unit Available
24651 W Mcnichols Rd
24651 West Mcnichols Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
675 sqft
Leasing Agent - Property Id: 247314 1-Bedroom Units Includes: water heat wall to wall carpet garbage disposal large living room window view kitchen with dining area spacious closet space ascent wall stove and refrigerator Apply at TurboTenant:

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
19708 Sharon Ct
19708 Sharon Ct, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath. Pets okay with pet fee. Section 8 okay. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric and backyard lawn care. Window a/c.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
1056 Byron - B
1056 Byron Street, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
625 sqft
8 Unit Building on quiet dead end residential street, close to Downtown Plymouth and all freeways.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
673 S MAIN Street
673 South Main Street, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Enjoy this cozy upper studio apartment right in the middle of everything. Walk to all the stores, bars, restaurants and all that downtown Plymouth has to offer. Hardwood floors. Heat and water included.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
500 Ford Street
500 Ford St, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
688 sqft
1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO UPPER RANCH IN WILLOW BROOK CONDOS. UPDATED IN 2012, NEWER CARPET, NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDE STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, UPDATED CABINETS, AND BATH. 19 x 11 LIVING AREA WITH DOOR WALL TO BALCONY.

June 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Wayne rents held steady over the past month

Wayne rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wayne stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $806 for a two-bedroom. Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wayne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Wayne metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Michigan as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Wayne metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan metro cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with South Bend experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Warren, Livonia, and Dearborn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 1.2%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $806 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Wayne.
    • While Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wayne 1 BedroomsWayne 2 BedroomsWayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWayne 3 BedroomsWayne Apartments under $800
    Wayne Apartments with BalconyWayne Apartments with GarageWayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWayne Apartments with Parking
    Wayne Apartments with Washer-DryerWayne Dog Friendly ApartmentsWayne Pet Friendly PlacesWayne Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
    Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MI
    Mount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor