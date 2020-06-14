/
1 bedroom apartments
31 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MI
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
684 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
1056 Byron - B
1056 Byron Street, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
625 sqft
8 Unit Building on quiet dead end residential street, close to Downtown Plymouth and all freeways.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
673 S MAIN Street
673 South Main Street, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Enjoy this cozy upper studio apartment right in the middle of everything. Walk to all the stores, bars, restaurants and all that downtown Plymouth has to offer. Hardwood floors. Heat and water included.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
500 Ford Street
500 Ford St, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
688 sqft
1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO UPPER RANCH IN WILLOW BROOK CONDOS. UPDATED IN 2012, NEWER CARPET, NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDE STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, UPDATED CABINETS, AND BATH. 19 x 11 LIVING AREA WITH DOOR WALL TO BALCONY.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
53 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westland
5 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
675 RANDOLPH Street
675 Randolph St, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
Fully furnished condo in downtown Northville. Unpack your suitcase and enjoy this cozy condo and all downtown Northville has to offer. Beautifully remodeled with open floor plan.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1753 ORCHARD Drive
1753 Orchard Dr, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
TENANT OCCUPIED TILL 6-30-20.......... LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED. NEUTRAL. BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES, BERBER CARPET. GOOD CLOSET SPACE. GREAT LOCATION. 1.5 MONTHS RENT SECURITY DEPOSIT $100 NONREFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE.
Results within 10 miles of Plymouth
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,167
727 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
86 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$752
652 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
8 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,260
820 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
2 Units Available
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$870
700 sqft
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city.
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wayne
1 Unit Available
35647 GLENWOOD RD.
35647 Glenwood Road, Wayne, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
1 BED 1 BATH LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX ----- GLENWOOD - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IS THIS ADORABLE 1, BED 1 BATH, ENTRY LEVEL DUPLEX UNIT. QUAINT, CUTE AND IN A GREAT LOCATION. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. MORE PICTURES TO COME. CONTACT RICHTER & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
35656 Schley Ave.
35656 Schley Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
403 sqft
Ranch Duplex Home for Lease in Westland - Charming one bedroom, one bathroom ranch for lease. Home is a duplex; lease is for the left side. Includes unfinished basement and has hook up for washer and dryer. Clean and well maintained. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
23220 Middlebelt Rd Apt 108
23220 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Sharp 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit.. Brand new paint throughout. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.In unit washer and dryer. All appliances included. Water included. Carport included.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
35214 Pardo ST
35214 Pardo Street, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
570 sqft
1 BR AND 1 BATH BRICK END UNIT IS CLEAN AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING. FRESHLY PAINTED AND CARPETS CLEANED. TO APPLY: RENTAL APPLICATION W/FULL CREDIT REPORT W/SCORES AND HISTORY, 2-4 MOST RECENT PAY STUBS.
