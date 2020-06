Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

939 Greenwood Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Modern 6 Bedroom House - Newly renovated! Six bedrooms plus additional large bonus room can be used for study, TV or game room! Furnished three story house features big living room/dining area combination with new wood floors and leather sofas. Three nicely updated baths (one on each floor). Two full sized refrigerators. Beautifully painted - nice accent colors! Laundry in basement. Central air conditioning. Driveway parking.



Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.net or to set up a showing give us a call at (734) 663-8989



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3987979)