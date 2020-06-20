Amenities

We have a 3 bedroom house available 6/1/20 in Ann Arbor at 7 Lucerne Ct. including no utilities in the rent price. The security Deposit is equal to the rent price. This ranch style home features a large backyard, carpeted unit, storage, washer and dryer in unit. This unit is located near Arbor Oaks Park, Bryant Elementary School, bus- lines, and Restaurants. We are pet friendly with no weight or breed restrictions. Cats live free, dogs are an additional $50 per month. Apply now at Gobeal.com