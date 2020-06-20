All apartments in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI
7 Lucerne
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:10 PM

7 Lucerne

7 Lucerne Court · (734) 662-6133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Lucerne Court, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Bryant

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have a 3 bedroom house available 6/1/20 in Ann Arbor at 7 Lucerne Ct. including no utilities in the rent price. The security Deposit is equal to the rent price. This ranch style home features a large backyard, carpeted unit, storage, washer and dryer in unit. This unit is located near Arbor Oaks Park, Bryant Elementary School, bus- lines, and Restaurants. We are pet friendly with no weight or breed restrictions. Cats live free, dogs are an additional $50 per month. Apply now at Gobeal.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Lucerne have any available units?
7 Lucerne has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Lucerne have?
Some of 7 Lucerne's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Lucerne currently offering any rent specials?
7 Lucerne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Lucerne pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Lucerne is pet friendly.
Does 7 Lucerne offer parking?
No, 7 Lucerne does not offer parking.
Does 7 Lucerne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Lucerne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Lucerne have a pool?
No, 7 Lucerne does not have a pool.
Does 7 Lucerne have accessible units?
No, 7 Lucerne does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Lucerne have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Lucerne does not have units with dishwashers.
