Available 07/03/20 Charming Northside 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Ranch. Bike to downtown Ann Arbor or take the bus. The bus stop is one block away. Only 2 miles to U of M Medical School or School of Dentistry. Beautiful large backyard with patio, shed and vegetable garden area. Washer and Dryer Included. AC and driveway parking. Good schools: Northside Elementary, Jr. High School: Clague, High School: Skyline. Easy access to freeways. This is a comfortable house to live in. Must have good credit. Some dogs maybe ok



(RLNE5665690)