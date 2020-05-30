414 Lawrence St Apt 6

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit #6 Available 09/01/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town. Close to restaurants and cafes, near Medical/Nursing Schools, UOM Hospitals and only a 10 minute walk or less to the heart of the UOM Campus.

Not very large, but very beautiful.

Very nice modern kitchen with granite counter tops, maple cabinets, ceramic floors, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a built in microwave oven.

Updated bathrooms feature a 48" shower, ceramic floors and new fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout.

Central AC and Heat with settings that are fully controlled from within the apt.

Well insulated and all new and high efficiency appliances. Lots of windows let in an abundance of natural light! Closets have closet organizers and sliding mirror doors. Ceiling fans in every room. Front door balcony. Individual bedroom locks.

Furnished with a leather couch, coffee table, double beds, computer desks and dressers. Please check michiganrental.com for more info. Call Heather @ 989-220-9969 to schedule a tour.



(RLNE478698)