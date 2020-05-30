All apartments in Ann Arbor
414 Lawrence St Apt 6

414 Lawrence St · (989) 220-9969
Location

414 Lawrence St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit #6 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit #6 Available 09/01/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town. Close to restaurants and cafes, near Medical/Nursing Schools, UOM Hospitals and only a 10 minute walk or less to the heart of the UOM Campus.
Not very large, but very beautiful.
Very nice modern kitchen with granite counter tops, maple cabinets, ceramic floors, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a built in microwave oven.
Updated bathrooms feature a 48" shower, ceramic floors and new fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout.
Central AC and Heat with settings that are fully controlled from within the apt.
Well insulated and all new and high efficiency appliances. Lots of windows let in an abundance of natural light! Closets have closet organizers and sliding mirror doors. Ceiling fans in every room. Front door balcony. Individual bedroom locks.
Furnished with a leather couch, coffee table, double beds, computer desks and dressers. Please check michiganrental.com for more info. Call Heather @ 989-220-9969 to schedule a tour.

(RLNE478698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 have any available units?
414 Lawrence St Apt 6 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 have?
Some of 414 Lawrence St Apt 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
414 Lawrence St Apt 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 is pet friendly.
Does 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 offer parking?
Yes, 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 does offer parking.
Does 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Lawrence St Apt 6 has units with dishwashers.
