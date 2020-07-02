All apartments in Ann Arbor
3413 Ashburnam Rd
3413 Ashburnam Rd

3413 Ashburnam Road · (734) 904-4567
Location

3413 Ashburnam Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
“COMFORTABLE and CLEAN” 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Ann Arbor near U of M North Campus featuring spacious floorplan, modern kitchen, and lovely view of wooded area. Living room with plenty of natural light; Family room with a gas fireplace and recessed downlights; Kitchen with stainless steel appliances next to separate Breakfast area and Dining room; Three bedrooms on upstairs; Master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and full bathroom; Full basement; Outdoor deck in fenced backyard; 2-car attached garage. The best school district in Ann Arbor, close proximity to downtown and U of M campus, and convenient access to the highway (US23 & M14). Date available: Aug 5th 2020. Rent: $2,400/month. Term: 1 year or multiple years available. Small pets allowed ($30 monthly fee per pet). Please schedule a tour from this page, email: sung@umich.edu or call/text Sung at 734-904-4567 for any questions/requests. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Ashburnam Rd have any available units?
3413 Ashburnam Rd has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Ashburnam Rd have?
Some of 3413 Ashburnam Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Ashburnam Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Ashburnam Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Ashburnam Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 Ashburnam Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3413 Ashburnam Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Ashburnam Rd offers parking.
Does 3413 Ashburnam Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3413 Ashburnam Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Ashburnam Rd have a pool?
No, 3413 Ashburnam Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Ashburnam Rd have accessible units?
No, 3413 Ashburnam Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Ashburnam Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Ashburnam Rd has units with dishwashers.
