3413 Ashburnam Rd

“COMFORTABLE and CLEAN” 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Ann Arbor near U of M North Campus featuring spacious floorplan, modern kitchen, and lovely view of wooded area. Living room with plenty of natural light; Family room with a gas fireplace and recessed downlights; Kitchen with stainless steel appliances next to separate Breakfast area and Dining room; Three bedrooms on upstairs; Master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and full bathroom; Full basement; Outdoor deck in fenced backyard; 2-car attached garage. The best school district in Ann Arbor, close proximity to downtown and U of M campus, and convenient access to the highway (US23 & M14). Date available: Aug 5th 2020. Rent: $2,400/month. Term: 1 year or multiple years available. Small pets allowed ($30 monthly fee per pet). Please schedule a tour from this page, email: sung@umich.edu or call/text Sung at 734-904-4567 for any questions/requests. Thank you!