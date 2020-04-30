All apartments in Ann Arbor
322 E Liberty St Apt 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

322 E Liberty St Apt 5

322 East Liberty Street · (734) 669-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

322 East Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Downtown Ann Arbor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2900 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Upscale Urban Loft Living in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor! Enjoy incredible views of the city from your own private terrace! Rare south facing two bedroom, two bath condo boasts open floor plan plus exposed brick and ductwork, high ceilings and concrete floors. Want more? Fabulous kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. More? Relax in your own master suite with private bath. Isn't it time you enjoyed the convenience of walkable city living ? Heated garage. Available immediately. Sorry, no pets, no smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5665711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 have any available units?
322 E Liberty St Apt 5 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 have?
Some of 322 E Liberty St Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
322 E Liberty St Apt 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 does offer parking.
Does 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 E Liberty St Apt 5 has units with dishwashers.
