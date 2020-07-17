All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

3075 Barclay Way

3075 Barclay Way · (734) 669-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3075 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/07/20 Looking for lots of space? Rare Hartford Model condo rental available early August. First level features bright and airy living/dining room combination with fireplace plus large kitchen with separate eating area, big pantry and 1/2 bath! The upper floor provides plenty of privacy, lots of natural light, a large master suite with soaking tub, laundry and two additional bedrooms, lots of storage space and another full bath. Located on the lower level off the garage is a great flex space and 1/2 bath plus deck - great for TV room, private office, exercise area or anything you want to use it for. Professionally managed. Sorry, no pets, no smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5872819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 Barclay Way have any available units?
3075 Barclay Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3075 Barclay Way have?
Some of 3075 Barclay Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3075 Barclay Way currently offering any rent specials?
3075 Barclay Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 Barclay Way pet-friendly?
No, 3075 Barclay Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 3075 Barclay Way offer parking?
Yes, 3075 Barclay Way offers parking.
Does 3075 Barclay Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3075 Barclay Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 Barclay Way have a pool?
No, 3075 Barclay Way does not have a pool.
Does 3075 Barclay Way have accessible units?
No, 3075 Barclay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 Barclay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3075 Barclay Way has units with dishwashers.
