Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED CONDO IN THE TRAVER LAKE COMMUNITY. FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND A FINISHED LOWER LEVEL IN A GREAT LOCATION. LARGE ONE CAR GARAGE. NEW FLOOR ON FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR. VERY BRIGHT AND OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH A CORNER FIREPLACE. WALK IN CLOSETS WITH LOTS OF STORAGE. MULTI LEVEL WALKOUT DECKING. ASSOCIATION OFFERS POOL, TENNIS AND WALKING TRAILS. LOCATED MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN, EXPRESSWAYS, U OF M AND SHOPPING AREAS. CREDIT REPORT W/SCORES. PROOF OF INCOME. APPLICATION FORM REQUIRED. NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT. FIRST MONTH RENT. READY TO MOVE IN.