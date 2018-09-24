Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2135 Winewood Ave Available 07/14/20 2135 Winewood Ave - Available 07/14/202. Beautiful, bright and conveniently located to expressways, downtown Ann Arbor, U of M and shopping, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom bi-level on Ann Arbors west side is a winner. Central A/C, laundry, hardwood floors and a 1-car attached garage all make this home one of our best. Enjoy the private back yard with patio ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Schools: Eberwhite, Slauson, Pioneer

To schedule a showing, contact Ann 734-417-9755.



(RLNE2296030)