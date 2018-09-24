All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:48 PM

2135 Winewood Ave

2135 Winewood Avenue · (734) 417-9755
Location

2135 Winewood Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2135 Winewood Ave · Avail. Jul 14

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2135 Winewood Ave Available 07/14/20 2135 Winewood Ave - Available 07/14/202. Beautiful, bright and conveniently located to expressways, downtown Ann Arbor, U of M and shopping, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom bi-level on Ann Arbors west side is a winner. Central A/C, laundry, hardwood floors and a 1-car attached garage all make this home one of our best. Enjoy the private back yard with patio ideal for outdoor entertaining.
Schools: Eberwhite, Slauson, Pioneer
To schedule a showing, contact Ann 734-417-9755.

(RLNE2296030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Winewood Ave have any available units?
2135 Winewood Ave has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 Winewood Ave have?
Some of 2135 Winewood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Winewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Winewood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Winewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Winewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 2135 Winewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2135 Winewood Ave does offer parking.
Does 2135 Winewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 Winewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Winewood Ave have a pool?
No, 2135 Winewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2135 Winewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2135 Winewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Winewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 Winewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
