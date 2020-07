Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath for rent in desirable neighborhood walking distance to downtown. New roof, water heater, furnace and electric panel along with refinished hardwood floors and remodeled kitchen / bath make this home ideal for someone looking to just move in and put their finishing touches on it. $2200/ month and tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Tenant responsible for gas/electric/water. New electric stove/fridge/washer/dryer will be installed prior to 8/1 move in. Currently finishing landscaping and new roof on 1 car garage.