Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

1601 South State Street - 2

1601 South State Street · (734) 726-0042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location is key for this fantastic State Street studio. Overlooking State Street, you are just moments away from Lucky's market, CVS, Trader Joe's, Revel and Roll, and Michigan Stadium. There's plenty more for you to do and to find, and the discovery of Lower Burns Park is half the fun!

This cozy studio has enough space for both your belongings and kitchen needs, with enough room for a bit of flair and style of your own. A gas range is included, to spice up your culinary flavors! Don't miss your chance to live in such a lovely hidden spot of Ann Arbor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1601 South State Street - 2 have any available units?
1601 South State Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
Is 1601 South State Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1601 South State Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 South State Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1601 South State Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 1601 South State Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 1601 South State Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1601 South State Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 South State Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 South State Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1601 South State Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1601 South State Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1601 South State Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 South State Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 South State Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 South State Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 South State Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

