1601 South State Street - 2.

Location is key for this fantastic State Street studio. Overlooking State Street, you are just moments away from Lucky's market, CVS, Trader Joe's, Revel and Roll, and Michigan Stadium. There's plenty more for you to do and to find, and the discovery of Lower Burns Park is half the fun!



This cozy studio has enough space for both your belongings and kitchen needs, with enough room for a bit of flair and style of your own. A gas range is included, to spice up your culinary flavors! Don't miss your chance to live in such a lovely hidden spot of Ann Arbor!