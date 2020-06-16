All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
1315 S MAPLE Rd Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:37 PM

1315 S MAPLE Rd Road

1315 South Maple Road · (313) 277-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1315 South Maple Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
South Maple

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
sauna
Great Price & Location! Unit #305, For Lease, this is a very nice and spacious two bedroom two bath condo that has lots of updates, this unit is located on the 3rd floor, large living room with fireplace, and doorwall that leads to balcony, New updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, updated master bath, 2nd bath is updated with jacuzzi tub, walk in closet in master bedroom, great location on AATA bus route, community facilities include indoor pool, fitness area, sauna and racket ball court, water is included. must have first months rent, security deposit and $200 non refundable cleaning fee, non refundable pet fee of $300.00. owner pays association fees, proof of income and good credit is required. owner will consider one year lease. Hurry before its gone!!
Move in Date July 1, 2020 condo is currently rented, Please give 24 hour notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road have any available units?
1315 S MAPLE Rd Road has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road have?
Some of 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road currently offering any rent specials?
1315 S MAPLE Rd Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road is pet friendly.
Does 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road offer parking?
No, 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road does not offer parking.
Does 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road have a pool?
Yes, 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road has a pool.
Does 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road have accessible units?
No, 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1315 S MAPLE Rd Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity