1315 S MAPLE Rd Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool sauna

Great Price & Location! Unit #305, For Lease, this is a very nice and spacious two bedroom two bath condo that has lots of updates, this unit is located on the 3rd floor, large living room with fireplace, and doorwall that leads to balcony, New updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, updated master bath, 2nd bath is updated with jacuzzi tub, walk in closet in master bedroom, great location on AATA bus route, community facilities include indoor pool, fitness area, sauna and racket ball court, water is included. must have first months rent, security deposit and $200 non refundable cleaning fee, non refundable pet fee of $300.00. owner pays association fees, proof of income and good credit is required. owner will consider one year lease. Hurry before its gone!!

Move in Date July 1, 2020 condo is currently rented, Please give 24 hour notice