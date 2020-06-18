All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 1706 Stella Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
1706 Stella Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1706 Stella Court

1706 Stella Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1706 Stella Court, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom in Gwynn Oak - A beautifully updated 4 bedroom townhome in Gwynn Oak with hardwood floors throughout! The modern kitchen offers new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar. The upper level provides three bedrooms with a fully updated bath featuring a custom tile shower. A finished basement offers a family room, additional bedroom and a storage/laundry room with full-sized washer/dryer. First-floor powder room for added convenience!

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent
Renter's Insurance Required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE3197940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Stella Court have any available units?
1706 Stella Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 1706 Stella Court have?
Some of 1706 Stella Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Stella Court currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Stella Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Stella Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Stella Court is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Stella Court offer parking?
No, 1706 Stella Court does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Stella Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 Stella Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Stella Court have a pool?
No, 1706 Stella Court does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Stella Court have accessible units?
No, 1706 Stella Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Stella Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Stella Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Stella Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Stella Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Edmondson Park
1661 Forest Park Avenue
Woodlawn, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconyWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MDMilford Mill, MDLochearn, MDArbutus, MDRandallstown, MDPikesville, MD
Lansdowne, MDIlchester, MDLinthicum, MDElkridge, MDEldersburg, MDBrooklyn Park, MDMays Chapel, MDFerndale, MDReisterstown, MDJessup, MDLutherville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College