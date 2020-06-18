1706 Stella Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom in Gwynn Oak - A beautifully updated 4 bedroom townhome in Gwynn Oak with hardwood floors throughout! The modern kitchen offers new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar. The upper level provides three bedrooms with a fully updated bath featuring a custom tile shower. A finished basement offers a family room, additional bedroom and a storage/laundry room with full-sized washer/dryer. First-floor powder room for added convenience!



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent

Renter's Insurance Required!

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



