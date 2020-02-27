All apartments in White Oak
Home
/
White Oak, MD
/
651 CONCERTO LN
Last updated January 7 2020 at 9:14 PM

651 CONCERTO LN

651 Concerto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

651 Concerto Lane, White Oak, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
media room
Great value for this end townhouse that has been recently tastefully and neutrally updated with over $25k of upgrades : granite, refinished hardwoods, refinished kitchen cabinets, new sink & faucet, new bathroom tiling and vanities, new ceiling fan, new carpet & freshly painted interior throughout and all exterior trim, new gutters - the list goes on. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs - one en suite MBA. Open plan main level with foyer, coat closet, newly updated eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining and living room with patio doors leading to an over sized fully fenced rear yard with a large deck. Lower level has a fully finished large recreation room with a wood burning fireplace and a large storage area with a full size washer and dryer. Great location in sought after Dumont Oaks: walk to White Oak Retail center and ride on bus. Trader Joes & Starbucks are very close with easy access to downtown Silver Spring where retail, restaurants and entertainment abound ( Wholefoods, AFI movie theater, Filmore music venue), Silver Spring METRO and easy access to 495. This rental will appeal to all renters and is available for immediate occupancy. Section 8 Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

