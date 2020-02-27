651 CONCERTO LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking media room

Great value for this end townhouse that has been recently tastefully and neutrally updated with over $25k of upgrades : granite, refinished hardwoods, refinished kitchen cabinets, new sink & faucet, new bathroom tiling and vanities, new ceiling fan, new carpet & freshly painted interior throughout and all exterior trim, new gutters - the list goes on. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs - one en suite MBA. Open plan main level with foyer, coat closet, newly updated eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining and living room with patio doors leading to an over sized fully fenced rear yard with a large deck. Lower level has a fully finished large recreation room with a wood burning fireplace and a large storage area with a full size washer and dryer. Great location in sought after Dumont Oaks: walk to White Oak Retail center and ride on bus. Trader Joes & Starbucks are very close with easy access to downtown Silver Spring where retail, restaurants and entertainment abound ( Wholefoods, AFI movie theater, Filmore music venue), Silver Spring METRO and easy access to 495. This rental will appeal to all renters and is available for immediate occupancy. Section 8 Welcome.