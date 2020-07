Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking ice maker microwave

Furnished, 1 bedroom/basement unit available immediately. Dumont Oaks is a great location; not far from downtown Silver Spring and near major commuter routes; 29/NH Ave, 495, 95. Great, furnished one bedroom. Good sized living room with two sofas, coffee table, etc. Floor was recently replaced. Internet not included. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Parking is on street only. Convenient location! Pets are NOT allowed.