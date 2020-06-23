All apartments in White Oak
White Oak, MD
216 FINALE TER
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:34 PM

216 FINALE TER

216 Finale Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

216 Finale Terrace, White Oak, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available Now! Positively Wow * 3 bedrooms, 2 Full baths, 2 haft bath townhouse. All new energy efficient windows, flooring, paint, and over-sized private deck for entertaining. Gorgeous master bedroom suite. Lower level includes W/D in laundry room and large storage space/workroom. Great location near shopping, parks, public transportation and close to FDA campus. Park in reserved space E23. Rent One year Contract $2,200 per Month or Two years contract $2,150 per Month. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 FINALE TER have any available units?
216 FINALE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 216 FINALE TER have?
Some of 216 FINALE TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 FINALE TER currently offering any rent specials?
216 FINALE TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 FINALE TER pet-friendly?
No, 216 FINALE TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 216 FINALE TER offer parking?
Yes, 216 FINALE TER offers parking.
Does 216 FINALE TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 FINALE TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 FINALE TER have a pool?
No, 216 FINALE TER does not have a pool.
Does 216 FINALE TER have accessible units?
No, 216 FINALE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 216 FINALE TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 FINALE TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 FINALE TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 FINALE TER does not have units with air conditioning.
