216 FINALE TER

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available Now! Positively Wow * 3 bedrooms, 2 Full baths, 2 haft bath townhouse. All new energy efficient windows, flooring, paint, and over-sized private deck for entertaining. Gorgeous master bedroom suite. Lower level includes W/D in laundry room and large storage space/workroom. Great location near shopping, parks, public transportation and close to FDA campus. Park in reserved space E23. Rent One year Contract $2,200 per Month or Two years contract $2,150 per Month. Available immediately!