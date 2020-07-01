All apartments in White Oak
Find more places like 1606 Regent Manor Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Oak, MD
/
1606 Regent Manor Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

1606 Regent Manor Court

1606 Regent Manor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Oak
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1606 Regent Manor, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1606 Regent Manor Court Available 06/01/20 1606 Regent Manor Ct, Silver Spring, MD 20904 - Property available June 1, 2020! Stunning brick townhome in Silver Spring. This property features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Open concept main level with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Bright living room with cozy three sided fireplace that leads to the spacious eat-in kitchen. Upgraded kitchen featuring granite counters, large island, stainless steel appliances, and double ovens. The kitchen overlooks the family room with direct access to the back deck with peaceful views of the trees and conservation area. The upper level features master bedroom retreat with walk-in closet and ensuite with double sinks and soaking tub. Finished lower level with additional rec space, full bath, and walk-out to back yard. Located minutes from major commuter routes I-495, Rt. 29, and public transit. Close to shopping and restaurants as well.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5643764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Regent Manor Court have any available units?
1606 Regent Manor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 1606 Regent Manor Court have?
Some of 1606 Regent Manor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Regent Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Regent Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Regent Manor Court pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Regent Manor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 1606 Regent Manor Court offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Regent Manor Court offers parking.
Does 1606 Regent Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Regent Manor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Regent Manor Court have a pool?
No, 1606 Regent Manor Court does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Regent Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 1606 Regent Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Regent Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Regent Manor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Regent Manor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 Regent Manor Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr
White Oak, MD 20904
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln
White Oak, MD 20904

Similar Pages

White Oak 1 BedroomsWhite Oak 2 Bedrooms
White Oak Apartments with BalconyWhite Oak Apartments with Parking
White Oak Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University