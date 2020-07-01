Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1606 Regent Manor Court Available 06/01/20 1606 Regent Manor Ct, Silver Spring, MD 20904 - Property available June 1, 2020! Stunning brick townhome in Silver Spring. This property features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Open concept main level with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Bright living room with cozy three sided fireplace that leads to the spacious eat-in kitchen. Upgraded kitchen featuring granite counters, large island, stainless steel appliances, and double ovens. The kitchen overlooks the family room with direct access to the back deck with peaceful views of the trees and conservation area. The upper level features master bedroom retreat with walk-in closet and ensuite with double sinks and soaking tub. Finished lower level with additional rec space, full bath, and walk-out to back yard. Located minutes from major commuter routes I-495, Rt. 29, and public transit. Close to shopping and restaurants as well.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5643764)