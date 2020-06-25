LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!!VERY CUTE CHARMING GARAGE UNIT ON MAIN LEVLE** NO STEPS**FEELS JUST LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE**ENTER THRU MAIN DOOR OR THRU GARAGE DOOR WITH OPENER** GREAT FOR SENIORS**OR ANYONE LOOKING FOR AN PALCE WITH STAIRS**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have any available units?
What amenities does 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have?
Some of 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.