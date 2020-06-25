All apartments in White Oak
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE

1603 Carriage House Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Carriage House Terrace, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!!VERY CUTE CHARMING GARAGE UNIT ON MAIN LEVLE** NO STEPS**FEELS JUST LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE**ENTER THRU MAIN DOOR OR THRU GARAGE DOOR WITH OPENER** GREAT FOR SENIORS**OR ANYONE LOOKING FOR AN PALCE WITH STAIRS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have any available units?
1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have?
Some of 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
