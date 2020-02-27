All apartments in White Oak
Last updated February 18 2020 at 4:02 AM

11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE

11507 Rabbit Run Ter · No Longer Available
Location

11507 Rabbit Run Ter, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome home to this gorgeous brick front, end unit town home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage! Enjoy so many upgrades in this home, such as hardwood in the foyer and two main living areas, with a gas fireplace with built-ins on each side and plantation shutters and bay window, as well as a beautiful gourmet kitchen, bump-outs on 3 levels, freshly painted rooms and a walk-out to the back deck. The owner~s suite features a walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower with double vanity and there are ceiling fans with lights in all bedrooms. The walk-out lower level w/ full bath includes a recreation room and sitting room. Fantastic location near FDA, shops and restaurants, and close to the ICC/200 with easy access to I95 and I270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE have any available units?
11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE have?
Some of 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

