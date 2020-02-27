11507 RABBIT RUN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Welcome home to this gorgeous brick front, end unit town home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage! Enjoy so many upgrades in this home, such as hardwood in the foyer and two main living areas, with a gas fireplace with built-ins on each side and plantation shutters and bay window, as well as a beautiful gourmet kitchen, bump-outs on 3 levels, freshly painted rooms and a walk-out to the back deck. The owner~s suite features a walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower with double vanity and there are ceiling fans with lights in all bedrooms. The walk-out lower level w/ full bath includes a recreation room and sitting room. Fantastic location near FDA, shops and restaurants, and close to the ICC/200 with easy access to I95 and I270.