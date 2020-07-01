11327 CRESCENDO PLACE

Amenities
-Location, location!~ Meticulously maintained, spacious brick front townhouse in the heart of Silver Spring conveniently nestled for easy access to the Metro, DC,& Beltway. Very stunning and welcoming hardwood floors through out main level with uniqueness of open concept living room, foyer, & dining room. Tastefully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a center island, plus additional breakfast room space.Upper level has two master bedroom suites. Walkout lower level has a package of everything: bedroom, full bath, kitchen, fireplace plus privately fenced back yard. You'll love to call this home!