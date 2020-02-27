All apartments in White Oak
10912 OAKWOOD ST
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

10912 OAKWOOD ST

10912 Oakwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

10912 Oakwood Street, White Oak, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Awesome location off Rt. 29---convenient to public transportation & main access roads into DTSS and DC. Large unique home with a renovated lower level apt including 2nd kitchen. Main level renovated kitchen with bright breakfast room expansion and atrium windows. Living room with fireplace, large dining space. Great main level owner's suite with sun/sitting room addition, exit to deck and gazebo. Beautifully renovated owner's bath and dressing area. Good credit only. No dogs, one cat OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10912 OAKWOOD ST have any available units?
10912 OAKWOOD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 10912 OAKWOOD ST have?
Some of 10912 OAKWOOD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10912 OAKWOOD ST currently offering any rent specials?
10912 OAKWOOD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10912 OAKWOOD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 10912 OAKWOOD ST is pet friendly.
Does 10912 OAKWOOD ST offer parking?
Yes, 10912 OAKWOOD ST offers parking.
Does 10912 OAKWOOD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10912 OAKWOOD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10912 OAKWOOD ST have a pool?
No, 10912 OAKWOOD ST does not have a pool.
Does 10912 OAKWOOD ST have accessible units?
No, 10912 OAKWOOD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10912 OAKWOOD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10912 OAKWOOD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 10912 OAKWOOD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 10912 OAKWOOD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
