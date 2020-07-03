All apartments in White Marsh
9013 KILBRIDE ROAD

9013 Kilbride Road · No Longer Available
Location

9013 Kilbride Road, White Marsh, MD 21236

Amenities

on-site laundry
alarm system
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Rancher in Perry Hall * Features Include: Eat In Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room and Sunroom * Home is close to Perry Hall Middle and High School * Landlord will pay for Water Bill and Alarm System * Landlord will have a small room in the basement with a separate entrance * They will return on school breaks and holidays and have their own portion of the home in the basement * Tenant has access to all other parts of the home and the yard including laundry facilities in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD have any available units?
9013 KILBRIDE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Marsh, MD.
Is 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9013 KILBRIDE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Marsh.
Does 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD offer parking?
No, 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD have a pool?
No, 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9013 KILBRIDE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
