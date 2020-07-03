9013 KILBRIDE ROAD

Amenities

SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Rancher in Perry Hall * Features Include: Eat In Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room and Sunroom * Home is close to Perry Hall Middle and High School * Landlord will pay for Water Bill and Alarm System * Landlord will have a small room in the basement with a separate entrance * They will return on school breaks and holidays and have their own portion of the home in the basement * Tenant has access to all other parts of the home and the yard including laundry facilities in the basement.