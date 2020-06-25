Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

4903 Marchwood Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo - Silver Lake/Perry Hall - Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in the Silver Lake community of Perry Hall boasts a fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops! The spacious floorplan offers a neutral color palette and a private entrance and patio that backs to a wooded view. Additional features include walk-in closets, full-sized washer/dryer and a controlled access building. Conveniently located to I95, White Marsh Mall and The Avenue.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE2178589)