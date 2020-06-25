All apartments in White Marsh
Find more places like 4903 Marchwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Marsh, MD
/
4903 Marchwood Court
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

4903 Marchwood Court

4903 Marchwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Marsh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4903 Marchwood Court, White Marsh, MD 21128

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
4903 Marchwood Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo - Silver Lake/Perry Hall - Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in the Silver Lake community of Perry Hall boasts a fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops! The spacious floorplan offers a neutral color palette and a private entrance and patio that backs to a wooded view. Additional features include walk-in closets, full-sized washer/dryer and a controlled access building. Conveniently located to I95, White Marsh Mall and The Avenue.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE2178589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 Marchwood Court have any available units?
4903 Marchwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Marsh, MD.
What amenities does 4903 Marchwood Court have?
Some of 4903 Marchwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 Marchwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4903 Marchwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 Marchwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4903 Marchwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 4903 Marchwood Court offer parking?
No, 4903 Marchwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 4903 Marchwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4903 Marchwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 Marchwood Court have a pool?
No, 4903 Marchwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 4903 Marchwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4903 Marchwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 Marchwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4903 Marchwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4903 Marchwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4903 Marchwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way
White Marsh, MD 21128
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way
White Marsh, MD 21236
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct
White Marsh, MD 21237
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle
White Marsh, MD 21237

Similar Pages

White Marsh 1 BedroomsWhite Marsh 2 Bedrooms
White Marsh Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhite Marsh Pet Friendly Places
White Marsh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PANew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MD
Largo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University