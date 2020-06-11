Rent Calculator
Home
/
White Marsh, MD
/
42 SHREWSBURY COURT
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM
42 SHREWSBURY COURT
42 Shrewsbury Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
42 Shrewsbury Court, White Marsh, MD 21128
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42 SHREWSBURY COURT have any available units?
42 SHREWSBURY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
White Marsh, MD
.
Is 42 SHREWSBURY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
42 SHREWSBURY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 SHREWSBURY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 42 SHREWSBURY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in White Marsh
.
Does 42 SHREWSBURY COURT offer parking?
No, 42 SHREWSBURY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 42 SHREWSBURY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 SHREWSBURY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 SHREWSBURY COURT have a pool?
No, 42 SHREWSBURY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 42 SHREWSBURY COURT have accessible units?
No, 42 SHREWSBURY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 42 SHREWSBURY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 SHREWSBURY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 SHREWSBURY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 SHREWSBURY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
