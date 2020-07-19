Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets extra storage

2 Stable Gate Court Available 08/01/19 3 Bed/2 Bath Detached Home for Rent in Perry Hall - Beautiful single family home features open living room and dining room area with hardwood floors. The eat in kitchen has tile floors, breakfast bar and so much cabinet space. The master bedroom has walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are spacious and the home has updated bathrooms. Enjoy the finished lower level with the family room, third bedroom, full bathroom, and the separate laundry room with additional storage. There is also a screened porch that leads to the custom deck and large fenced yard.



(RLNE2661098)