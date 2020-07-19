All apartments in White Marsh
Find more places like 2 Stable Gate Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Marsh, MD
/
2 Stable Gate Court
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

2 Stable Gate Court

2 Stable Gate Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Marsh
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2 Stable Gate Court, White Marsh, MD 21128

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Stable Gate Court Available 08/01/19 3 Bed/2 Bath Detached Home for Rent in Perry Hall - Beautiful single family home features open living room and dining room area with hardwood floors. The eat in kitchen has tile floors, breakfast bar and so much cabinet space. The master bedroom has walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are spacious and the home has updated bathrooms. Enjoy the finished lower level with the family room, third bedroom, full bathroom, and the separate laundry room with additional storage. There is also a screened porch that leads to the custom deck and large fenced yard.

(RLNE2661098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Stable Gate Court have any available units?
2 Stable Gate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Marsh, MD.
What amenities does 2 Stable Gate Court have?
Some of 2 Stable Gate Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Stable Gate Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Stable Gate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Stable Gate Court pet-friendly?
No, 2 Stable Gate Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Marsh.
Does 2 Stable Gate Court offer parking?
No, 2 Stable Gate Court does not offer parking.
Does 2 Stable Gate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Stable Gate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Stable Gate Court have a pool?
No, 2 Stable Gate Court does not have a pool.
Does 2 Stable Gate Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Stable Gate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Stable Gate Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Stable Gate Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Stable Gate Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Stable Gate Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct
White Marsh, MD 21237
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle
White Marsh, MD 21237
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way
White Marsh, MD 21236
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way
White Marsh, MD 21128

Similar Pages

White Marsh 1 BedroomsWhite Marsh 2 Bedrooms
White Marsh Apartments with BalconiesWhite Marsh Apartments with Parking
White Marsh Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MD
Fairland, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University