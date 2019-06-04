All apartments in Westphalia
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

4505 Cross Country Ter

4505 Cross Country Terrace · No Longer Available
Westphalia
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

4505 Cross Country Terrace, Westphalia, MD 20772

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Amazing 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family Home in Upper Marlboro, MD featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout an entry family room with crown molding, separate dining room with bay windows, updated hall half bath, and family room with a gas fireplace. There is also an option of a 5th bedroom or office space on the main level. The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast island, updated fixtures, granite counter tops, updated lighting and all stainless steel appliances including a dual mounted oven and dishwasher. The back mudroom has additional storage closets and access to an attached two car garage.

The upper level has four spacious bedrooms that are carpeted, including a master with separate sitting room and separate walk in closets, vaulted ceilings and full master bath with dual vanity, soaker tub, tiled flooring, and separate tiled stand up shower enclosure with bench and pantry closet. The second master bedroom has a walk in closet with full master bath and tiled tub/shower. The full hall bath has dual vanity sink and tiled tub/shower, with hall linen closet and hall laundry closet.

The lower level has a wrap around carpeted clubroom with recessed lighting and basement office/option bedroom and separate utility rooms with additional room for storage.

Sorry no pets!

Contact Eddie Johnson at 301325-9323 or ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

Interested here is the link:
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

Good credit score required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4841103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 Cross Country Ter have any available units?
4505 Cross Country Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westphalia, MD.
What amenities does 4505 Cross Country Ter have?
Some of 4505 Cross Country Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 Cross Country Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Cross Country Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 Cross Country Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4505 Cross Country Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westphalia.
Does 4505 Cross Country Ter offer parking?
Yes, 4505 Cross Country Ter offers parking.
Does 4505 Cross Country Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4505 Cross Country Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 Cross Country Ter have a pool?
No, 4505 Cross Country Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4505 Cross Country Ter have accessible units?
No, 4505 Cross Country Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 Cross Country Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4505 Cross Country Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 4505 Cross Country Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4505 Cross Country Ter has units with air conditioning.
