4505 Cross Country Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage

Amazing 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family Home in Upper Marlboro, MD featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout an entry family room with crown molding, separate dining room with bay windows, updated hall half bath, and family room with a gas fireplace. There is also an option of a 5th bedroom or office space on the main level. The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast island, updated fixtures, granite counter tops, updated lighting and all stainless steel appliances including a dual mounted oven and dishwasher. The back mudroom has additional storage closets and access to an attached two car garage.



The upper level has four spacious bedrooms that are carpeted, including a master with separate sitting room and separate walk in closets, vaulted ceilings and full master bath with dual vanity, soaker tub, tiled flooring, and separate tiled stand up shower enclosure with bench and pantry closet. The second master bedroom has a walk in closet with full master bath and tiled tub/shower. The full hall bath has dual vanity sink and tiled tub/shower, with hall linen closet and hall laundry closet.



The lower level has a wrap around carpeted clubroom with recessed lighting and basement office/option bedroom and separate utility rooms with additional room for storage.



Sorry no pets!



Contact Eddie Johnson at 301325-9323 or ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



Good credit score required.



No Pets Allowed



