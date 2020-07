Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Spacious basement apartment with private access to/from the space is available for rent in a single-family estate home in the Marlboro Ridge Community in Upper Marlboro. The bedroom can be furnished or unfurnished. The space is about 1100 Sq Ft, so it is very large!



The kitchen upstairs is shared.



Non-Smoker required

No pets

Prefer Professional, Grad Student, Military, consultant



When reaching out about this rental, please note that this is a private residence.