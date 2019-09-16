All apartments in Westphalia
Find more places like 10510 Presidential Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westphalia, MD
/
10510 Presidential Pkwy
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

10510 Presidential Pkwy

10510 Presidential Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westphalia
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

10510 Presidential Parkway, Westphalia, MD 20772

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Exciting 2 BR/2.5 BA in Upper Marlboro! Step into a spacious living room with great natural light. The dining room is a comboniation space with the kitchen. The kitchen has recessed lighting, a pantry and breakfast bar to enjoy. There is even immediate access to the deck which is great for entertaining. The upper level of the home has 2 bedrooms and immediate access to a hall bath. The master suite has a private bath and amazing closet space. Enjoy the fully finihsed lower level of the home.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10510 Presidential Pkwy have any available units?
10510 Presidential Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westphalia, MD.
Is 10510 Presidential Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
10510 Presidential Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10510 Presidential Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 10510 Presidential Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westphalia.
Does 10510 Presidential Pkwy offer parking?
No, 10510 Presidential Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 10510 Presidential Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10510 Presidential Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10510 Presidential Pkwy have a pool?
No, 10510 Presidential Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 10510 Presidential Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 10510 Presidential Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 10510 Presidential Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 10510 Presidential Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10510 Presidential Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 10510 Presidential Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westphalia 3 BedroomsWestphalia Apartments with Garage
Westphalia Apartments with ParkingWestphalia Apartments with Pool
Westphalia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Annapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDChesapeake Beach, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University