10510 Presidential Pkwy

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Exciting 2 BR/2.5 BA in Upper Marlboro! Step into a spacious living room with great natural light. The dining room is a comboniation space with the kitchen. The kitchen has recessed lighting, a pantry and breakfast bar to enjoy. There is even immediate access to the deck which is great for entertaining. The upper level of the home has 2 bedrooms and immediate access to a hall bath. The master suite has a private bath and amazing closet space. Enjoy the fully finihsed lower level of the home.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5074093)