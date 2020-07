Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home sits on a private 1 acre lot which features a 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oversized deck off of dining room, hardwood floors, new carpet, and freshly painted throughout. Great size bedrooms, lower level with fireplace and great space for entertaining. Close to Andrews AFB, beltway and metro. Must see! Landlord only wants a 6 month lease. Online for Application, rentalsrock.com