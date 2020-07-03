551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

. Lovely colonial in Meadow Creek! Basement is set up as a great entertaining space for teen or in-law space with an amazing bar and full kitchen with granite counters !!! Featuring two seperate rooms for bedrooms and/or offices plus a full bath! Also a storage room as well. Spacious open concept first floor. The kitchen has a center island and loads of cabinets and tones of room for that farm table. Large panty and ceramic tile floor. Amazing family Room has beautiful floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace.! Separate dining and living rooms for lots of entertaining space. Separate first floor laundry room/mudroom off the garage. Master bed with 2 walk in closets and luxury master bath with jetted soaking tub and separate shower!! Three additional large bedrooms and an full hall bath with privacy door to seperate the sink area from the tub and toilet. Nice flat rear yard!! Walk to shopping and restaurants! This is definitely worth taking a look! Property is also listed for rent.