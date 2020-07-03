All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, MD
/
551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT

551 Hidden Stream Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

551 Hidden Stream Court, Westminster, MD 21158

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
. Lovely colonial in Meadow Creek! Basement is set up as a great entertaining space for teen or in-law space with an amazing bar and full kitchen with granite counters !!! Featuring two seperate rooms for bedrooms and/or offices plus a full bath! Also a storage room as well. Spacious open concept first floor. The kitchen has a center island and loads of cabinets and tones of room for that farm table. Large panty and ceramic tile floor. Amazing family Room has beautiful floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace.! Separate dining and living rooms for lots of entertaining space. Separate first floor laundry room/mudroom off the garage. Master bed with 2 walk in closets and luxury master bath with jetted soaking tub and separate shower!! Three additional large bedrooms and an full hall bath with privacy door to seperate the sink area from the tub and toilet. Nice flat rear yard!! Walk to shopping and restaurants! This is definitely worth taking a look! Property is also listed for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT have any available units?
551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT have?
Some of 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT offer parking?
Yes, 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT offers parking.
Does 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT have a pool?
No, 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT have accessible units?
No, 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Creek Apartments
775 Eagles Ct
Westminster, MD 21158

Similar Pages

Westminster Apartments with Parking
Anne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDBallenger Creek, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MD
Savage, MDGlenmont, MDShiloh, PATimonium, MDEast York, PARed Lion, PANorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDMiddletown, MDGambrills, MDManchester, PAFulton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

McDaniel CollegeTowson University
Community College of Baltimore CountyBaltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore