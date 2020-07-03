. Lovely colonial in Meadow Creek! Basement is set up as a great entertaining space for teen or in-law space with an amazing bar and full kitchen with granite counters !!! Featuring two seperate rooms for bedrooms and/or offices plus a full bath! Also a storage room as well. Spacious open concept first floor. The kitchen has a center island and loads of cabinets and tones of room for that farm table. Large panty and ceramic tile floor. Amazing family Room has beautiful floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace.! Separate dining and living rooms for lots of entertaining space. Separate first floor laundry room/mudroom off the garage. Master bed with 2 walk in closets and luxury master bath with jetted soaking tub and separate shower!! Three additional large bedrooms and an full hall bath with privacy door to seperate the sink area from the tub and toilet. Nice flat rear yard!! Walk to shopping and restaurants! This is definitely worth taking a look! Property is also listed for rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT have any available units?
551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT have?
Some of 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
551 HIDDEN STREAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.