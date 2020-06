Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is the one. Spectacular and beautifully updated end unit. You won't believe your eyes when you get in. Beautiful pergo flooring, spectacular kitchen, a bathroom to die for and freshly painted through out. Private patio with privacy fence, assigned parking and GAS heat! Walking distance to downtown Westminster and easy access to RTs 97 and 795. Pets case by case