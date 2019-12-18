6332 WalbridgeSt

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3-Level End Unit TH w/Garage - Get ready to move! This very well maintained 3 Level townhome boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, including a beautiful master w/ a 4-piece bath on the upper level. The main level features a light filled living space, with an open dining area, and well appointed kitchen with cabinet space galore and a beautiful granite island/breakfast bar. From there you can step outside to the maintenance-free deck that provides the perfect setting to enjoy the fresh air while star gazing or just relaxing! The entry level features a space that is ideal for an office or den, the perfect space to unwind as you come in from the spacious 2-car garage after a long days work. Better yet, leave the car at home because the close proximity to Metro truly makes this a Commuter's Dream!



(RLNE4773912)