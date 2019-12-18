All apartments in Walker Mill
6332 WalbridgeSt

6332 Walbridge St · No Longer Available
Location

6332 Walbridge St, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-Level End Unit TH w/Garage - Get ready to move! This very well maintained 3 Level townhome boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, including a beautiful master w/ a 4-piece bath on the upper level. The main level features a light filled living space, with an open dining area, and well appointed kitchen with cabinet space galore and a beautiful granite island/breakfast bar. From there you can step outside to the maintenance-free deck that provides the perfect setting to enjoy the fresh air while star gazing or just relaxing! The entry level features a space that is ideal for an office or den, the perfect space to unwind as you come in from the spacious 2-car garage after a long days work. Better yet, leave the car at home because the close proximity to Metro truly makes this a Commuter's Dream!

(RLNE4773912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6332 WalbridgeSt have any available units?
6332 WalbridgeSt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
Is 6332 WalbridgeSt currently offering any rent specials?
6332 WalbridgeSt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 WalbridgeSt pet-friendly?
No, 6332 WalbridgeSt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 6332 WalbridgeSt offer parking?
Yes, 6332 WalbridgeSt offers parking.
Does 6332 WalbridgeSt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6332 WalbridgeSt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 WalbridgeSt have a pool?
No, 6332 WalbridgeSt does not have a pool.
Does 6332 WalbridgeSt have accessible units?
No, 6332 WalbridgeSt does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 WalbridgeSt have units with dishwashers?
No, 6332 WalbridgeSt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6332 WalbridgeSt have units with air conditioning?
No, 6332 WalbridgeSt does not have units with air conditioning.
