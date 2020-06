Amenities

on-site laundry fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry

Don't miss out on this very large split foyer in the heart of Waldorf. 4 very good size bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large kitchen, large laundry room and fenced in yard. Priced to rent quickly. Easy commute to Andrews or the Beltway. Close to restaurants and shopping. Credit and good rental history is very important to the owner. No pets please! Tenants and guests must smoke outside.