5602 Daniel Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

NO PHONE CALLS - 1 Room for Rent for Adult MALE ONLY - NO CALLS - SUBMIT REQUEST TO VIEW ONLINE or @ mildenstein.staci.dehanas@gmail.com. - Rent includes utilities, shared kitchen, living room (both upstairs & downstairs), laundry room & bathroom. One vehicle permitted, no pets allowed. MALE TENANTS ONLY - MUST BE 18 OR OVER - All applicants (MALE ONLY) will be screened by Property Manager to include credit check, criminal background check, employment verification and rental history. Showings by appointment only. Go to our website: southernmarylandmanagement.com / click CONTACT US / submit information. We will contact you to schedule a showing. PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT AN APARTMENT - ADULT MALE ONLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4791730)