5602 Daniel Circle
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

5602 Daniel Circle

5602 Daniel Circle · (301) 870-1717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5602 Daniel Circle, Waldorf, MD 20601

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5602 Daniel Circle · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NO PHONE CALLS - 1 Room for Rent for Adult MALE ONLY - NO CALLS - SUBMIT REQUEST TO VIEW ONLINE or @ mildenstein.staci.dehanas@gmail.com. - Rent includes utilities, shared kitchen, living room (both upstairs & downstairs), laundry room & bathroom. One vehicle permitted, no pets allowed. MALE TENANTS ONLY - MUST BE 18 OR OVER - All applicants (MALE ONLY) will be screened by Property Manager to include credit check, criminal background check, employment verification and rental history. Showings by appointment only. Go to our website: southernmarylandmanagement.com / click CONTACT US / submit information. We will contact you to schedule a showing. PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT AN APARTMENT - ADULT MALE ONLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4791730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 Daniel Circle have any available units?
5602 Daniel Circle has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5602 Daniel Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5602 Daniel Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 Daniel Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5602 Daniel Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 5602 Daniel Circle offer parking?
No, 5602 Daniel Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5602 Daniel Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5602 Daniel Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 Daniel Circle have a pool?
No, 5602 Daniel Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5602 Daniel Circle have accessible units?
No, 5602 Daniel Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5602 Daniel Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5602 Daniel Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5602 Daniel Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5602 Daniel Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
