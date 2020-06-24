All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3699 Red Bud Court

3699 Red Bud Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3699 Red Bud Ct, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3br and 2.5 baths, 1800 sq feet, fenced in backyard with about 1/4 acre in total. Home is located in a quiet family neighborhood and on a cul-de-sac.
Available March 16th.

Home is about 5 minutes from 301 and 1 minute from route 5. Walking trails, playground and summer outdoor pool available and included.

Rent is $1,975; Homeowner pays water. Tenant pays electric and garbage. Cable and internet is your responsibility.

Minimum 6 month lease required and would consider longer. Dog and cat friendly but we need to meet them first and an additional security deposit of $250 per pet required! Active military families - can waive the pet deposit!

Security deposit of $1,975 is due at signing of the lease. First month's rent is due prior to move in date. Income, background, references and credit score info will all be checked. You do NOT need perfect credit but everything will be checked! If bad credit, additional security will be required.

Please have the income needed and can pass a background check (not concerned with traffic violations). We are looking to rent our home to someone who will treat it as their own.

Semi detached garage has an apartment on the top level which has a tenant in it; they have a completely separate entrance and park on the street (you won't even know they are there). You can see in the picture the detached garage. The entrance to the apartment above the garage is on the far left side near neighbor, not main house. You would have full access to lower level for storage, garage or workshop.
Call Leslie at 845-224-8175.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3699 Red Bud Court have any available units?
3699 Red Bud Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3699 Red Bud Court have?
Some of 3699 Red Bud Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3699 Red Bud Court currently offering any rent specials?
3699 Red Bud Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3699 Red Bud Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3699 Red Bud Court is pet friendly.
Does 3699 Red Bud Court offer parking?
Yes, 3699 Red Bud Court offers parking.
Does 3699 Red Bud Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3699 Red Bud Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3699 Red Bud Court have a pool?
Yes, 3699 Red Bud Court has a pool.
Does 3699 Red Bud Court have accessible units?
No, 3699 Red Bud Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3699 Red Bud Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3699 Red Bud Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3699 Red Bud Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3699 Red Bud Court has units with air conditioning.
