3699 Red Bud Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

3br and 2.5 baths, 1800 sq feet, fenced in backyard with about 1/4 acre in total. Home is located in a quiet family neighborhood and on a cul-de-sac.

Available March 16th.



Home is about 5 minutes from 301 and 1 minute from route 5. Walking trails, playground and summer outdoor pool available and included.



Rent is $1,975; Homeowner pays water. Tenant pays electric and garbage. Cable and internet is your responsibility.



Minimum 6 month lease required and would consider longer. Dog and cat friendly but we need to meet them first and an additional security deposit of $250 per pet required! Active military families - can waive the pet deposit!



Security deposit of $1,975 is due at signing of the lease. First month's rent is due prior to move in date. Income, background, references and credit score info will all be checked. You do NOT need perfect credit but everything will be checked! If bad credit, additional security will be required.



Please have the income needed and can pass a background check (not concerned with traffic violations). We are looking to rent our home to someone who will treat it as their own.



Semi detached garage has an apartment on the top level which has a tenant in it; they have a completely separate entrance and park on the street (you won't even know they are there). You can see in the picture the detached garage. The entrance to the apartment above the garage is on the far left side near neighbor, not main house. You would have full access to lower level for storage, garage or workshop.

Call Leslie at 845-224-8175.