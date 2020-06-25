All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

3183 NORTHBAY PLACE

3183 Northbay Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3183 Northbay Pl, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
*AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020* Beautiful, open floorplan carriage-style semi-detached townhouse less than 3 years old in ADAMS CROSSING with almost 2,400 finished sf. One of only 10 of the largest homes/lots in the community (200 townhomes). Large yard on flat lot. Large master-suite is the width of the home-ample room for king-sized bed. Upgraded master bath with large soaking tub and separate walk-in shower. Dual sinks with plenty of storage. Walk-in closet for plenty of clothes. The second and third bedrooms are larger than your average townhome bedrooms, each with its own closet. Washer and dryer in separate laundry room on upper bedroom level, with an adjacent linen closet. Upgraded kitchen with gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, breakfast area. and solid wood cabinets. Kitchen leads to deck. Comes partially furnished including a 70~ television, reclining theater seats and 4 chair game table in lower level recreation room. Large storage area on lower level so you can actually park 2 cars in the 2 door garage without worry of storage space. Can park an additional 2-3 cars in driveway. No thru-way as home located on dead-end street of largest homes in the community. HOA fees and security system paid by landlord. Window treatments included...custom blinds in family room and kitchen areas. Plenty of shopping and J.P. Ryon Elementary only minutes away. *Currently, virtual showings only through photos as property is occupied.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE have any available units?
3183 NORTHBAY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE have?
Some of 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3183 NORTHBAY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE offers parking.
Does 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE have a pool?
No, 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3183 NORTHBAY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
