3183 NORTHBAY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage media room

*AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020* Beautiful, open floorplan carriage-style semi-detached townhouse less than 3 years old in ADAMS CROSSING with almost 2,400 finished sf. One of only 10 of the largest homes/lots in the community (200 townhomes). Large yard on flat lot. Large master-suite is the width of the home-ample room for king-sized bed. Upgraded master bath with large soaking tub and separate walk-in shower. Dual sinks with plenty of storage. Walk-in closet for plenty of clothes. The second and third bedrooms are larger than your average townhome bedrooms, each with its own closet. Washer and dryer in separate laundry room on upper bedroom level, with an adjacent linen closet. Upgraded kitchen with gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, breakfast area. and solid wood cabinets. Kitchen leads to deck. Comes partially furnished including a 70~ television, reclining theater seats and 4 chair game table in lower level recreation room. Large storage area on lower level so you can actually park 2 cars in the 2 door garage without worry of storage space. Can park an additional 2-3 cars in driveway. No thru-way as home located on dead-end street of largest homes in the community. HOA fees and security system paid by landlord. Window treatments included...custom blinds in family room and kitchen areas. Plenty of shopping and J.P. Ryon Elementary only minutes away. *Currently, virtual showings only through photos as property is occupied.*