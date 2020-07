Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

OPEN HOUSE TODAY 2/1 FROM 11-1! PACK YOUR BAGS THIS IS IT! THIS HOME IS JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL IT HOME!! LOCATED IN THE HUNTINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH POOL, PLAYGROUNDS & TENNIS COURTS & CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING. THREE BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, PATIO & PRIVACY FENCED BACKYARD. CALL TODAY TO SEE! APP FEE $45/PERSON.