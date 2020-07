10422 SUGARBERRY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

PREMIER LOT BACKS UP TO WOODS. LARGE COLONIAL HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS AND A 2 STORY FOYER. AMAZING LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN/BREAKFAST NOOK. ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE WALL OVEN, PANTRY, WALK OUT TO DECK. LAUNDRY ROOM ON MAIN FLOOR. 9' CEILINGS, CROWN MOLDING IN LIVING ROOM. DINING ROOM HAS CROWN AND CHAIR MOLDING WITH BAY WINDOW. THIS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING FAMILY ROOM HAS STONE FLOOR TO CEILING RAISED HEARTH GAS FIREPLACE. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WALK UP TO BACK YARD. PLENTY OF STORAGE. 4 BEDROOMS ON UPPER FLOOR. MASTER BEDROOM HAS TRAY CEILINGS, CEILING FAN, MASTER BATH WITH SUPER BATH, SEPARATE TUB SHOWER, DUAL VANITY, 2 WALK IN CLOSETS. A MUST SEE!!