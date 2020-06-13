89 Apartments for rent in Urbana, MD with balcony
1 of 37
1 of 41
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 60
1 of 27
1 of 10
1 of 37
1 of 32
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 42
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 42
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 29
1 of 30
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 14
Did you know? One of Urbana's most noteworthy homes from the early 1800s is the 4,000-square-foot Elisha Beall House. It took 20 years to build from stone and includes an eastern sun porch, a carriage house and several outbuildings on its 6.73 acres. Once operated as the Boxwood Inn, the home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is visible along Urbana Pike just east of Urbana District Park.
Urbana lies just south of Burhans Memorial Airport, a private airport. Many urban areas that lie near airports tend toward low rent, but Urbana's rental prices are typically some of the highest you'll find in Maryland. This master-planned community has many upgraded amenities for its residents including swimming pools, tennis courts, a community center, hiking and biking trails and an extensive library. The community's market district, and plentiful restaurants and eateries, make it easy to meet all your lifestyle needs here without ever leaving the community. Urbana has a thriving business scene too, thanks the Urbana Corporate Center, a developing business park that draws internationally recognized businesses to the area. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Urbana renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.