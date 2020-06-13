Apartment List
89 Apartments for rent in Urbana, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE
3732 Hope Commons Circle, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Hurry you must see this gorgeous home! This beautifully remodeled brick front town home has it all. Shows pride of ownership and well maintained.

1 of 41

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
9118 KENWAY LANE
9118 Kenway Lane, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2508 sqft
Four level townhome in Village of Urbana. JJ Astor model w/6ft extra bump out. Stunning kitchen with huge granite island/breakfast bar. 1st floor office w/French door.
Results within 5 miles of Urbana
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,335
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1243 sqft
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,530
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5945 Bartonsville Road
5945 Bartonsville Road, Bartonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1728 sqft
Unique post and beam house near historic downtown Frederick, MD. Hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, central air and 2 stories of prow windows.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
812 E SOUTH STREET
812 East South Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great Location 1 block off Fairgrounds and I70. Lots of space both inside and out. Home is completely redone including new carpet, paint, some windows, doors, walls, and all lighting. Newer baseboards and AC units for more efficiency.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
23434 RAINBOW ARCH DRIVE
23434 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1278 sqft
3 BR unit with 2 levels. Upstairs you will find 3 Bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs level is the kitchen and family room.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE
6125 Springwater Place, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1145 sqft
Move in ready to this gorgeous second level condo! Two LARGE bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will LOVE the gleaming hardwood floors in foyer, dining and living room. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the open living room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE
5115 Ironsides Dr, Ballenger Creek, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2285 sqft
Beautiful Town Home in the new WESTVIEW SOUTH Community. IMMEDIATE move in available! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2-car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6630 HIGH BEACH EAST CT
6630 High Beach Court East, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
End Unit Rental in desired Villas Lake Anita Louise near Lake Linganore, enjoy all the HOA amenities (including pools) along with the amazing features of this lovely colonial townhome. Large oversized back deck with access to the side and back yards.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5001 JUDICIAL WAY
5001 Judicial Way, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome home to this end unit townhome style condo in Westview South! Ground level entrance welcomes you in to beautiful wood floors and terrific open concept layout featuring large living room and gorgeous kitchen with all the bells and whistles.

1 of 42

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
23540 Frederick Rd
23540 Frederick Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1916 sqft
UPDATED Charming & Quirky Layout in Historic Clarksburg! - Kitchen Renovation in process .....If you seek Privacy this is the place! Tucked behind mature trees, this charming historic colonial has it all.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT
6501 Springwater Court, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Move in ready Spring Ridge condo! Large two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet and paint through out. Enjoy the gas fireplace on cold winter days. This unit backs to a private wooded area. Enjoy the view from the balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Urbana
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
17 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1469 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
14 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,397
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Waterford
8 Units Available
The Fields at Rock Creek
100 Alessandra Ct, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the comfort of home with the convenience of apartment living at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, located minutes from Downtown Frederick.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
$
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,229
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
22 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,539
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
25 Units Available
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,317
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Luxurious complex is across the street from Kingsview Village Center, Starbucks and Anytime Fitness. Community amenities feature pool, lounge chairs and business center. Units feature patio or balcony, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
7 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
7 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
38 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Urbana, MD

Did you know? One of Urbana's most noteworthy homes from the early 1800s is the 4,000-square-foot Elisha Beall House. It took 20 years to build from stone and includes an eastern sun porch, a carriage house and several outbuildings on its 6.73 acres. Once operated as the Boxwood Inn, the home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is visible along Urbana Pike just east of Urbana District Park.

Urbana lies just south of Burhans Memorial Airport, a private airport. Many urban areas that lie near airports tend toward low rent, but Urbana's rental prices are typically some of the highest you'll find in Maryland. This master-planned community has many upgraded amenities for its residents including swimming pools, tennis courts, a community center, hiking and biking trails and an extensive library. The community's market district, and plentiful restaurants and eateries, make it easy to meet all your lifestyle needs here without ever leaving the community. Urbana has a thriving business scene too, thanks the Urbana Corporate Center, a developing business park that draws internationally recognized businesses to the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Urbana, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Urbana renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

