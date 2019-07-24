All apartments in Travilah
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:19 PM

9816 BETTEKER LN

9816 Betteker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9816 Betteker Lane, Travilah, MD 20854

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Sunny and light filled two level home in Potomac area.5 BR./4 BA.with renovated kitchen complete with granite counters, skylights and cathedral ceiling, hard wood floors. Master Bedroom with large dressing room and sitting room , master bath with Jacuzzi and separated shower, huge living room with window wall and cathedral ceiling .Winston Churchill and private schools. A lot of update:Refrigerator, Gas Range, Roof 2017, Heating and Air Conditioning 2017,Dishwasher. Only 10 to 15 minutes from Cabin John,Potomac Village and Montgomery Mall Shopping Centers,Rte. 270 and I 495. Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9816 BETTEKER LN have any available units?
9816 BETTEKER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travilah, MD.
What amenities does 9816 BETTEKER LN have?
Some of 9816 BETTEKER LN's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9816 BETTEKER LN currently offering any rent specials?
9816 BETTEKER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9816 BETTEKER LN pet-friendly?
No, 9816 BETTEKER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travilah.
Does 9816 BETTEKER LN offer parking?
Yes, 9816 BETTEKER LN offers parking.
Does 9816 BETTEKER LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9816 BETTEKER LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9816 BETTEKER LN have a pool?
No, 9816 BETTEKER LN does not have a pool.
Does 9816 BETTEKER LN have accessible units?
No, 9816 BETTEKER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9816 BETTEKER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9816 BETTEKER LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 9816 BETTEKER LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9816 BETTEKER LN has units with air conditioning.
