9816 BETTEKER LN

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Sunny and light filled two level home in Potomac area.5 BR./4 BA.with renovated kitchen complete with granite counters, skylights and cathedral ceiling, hard wood floors. Master Bedroom with large dressing room and sitting room , master bath with Jacuzzi and separated shower, huge living room with window wall and cathedral ceiling .Winston Churchill and private schools. A lot of update:Refrigerator, Gas Range, Roof 2017, Heating and Air Conditioning 2017,Dishwasher. Only 10 to 15 minutes from Cabin John,Potomac Village and Montgomery Mall Shopping Centers,Rte. 270 and I 495. Move in ready