9816 BETTEKER LN

Amenities
Sunny and light filled two level home in Potomac area.5 BR./4 BA.with renovated kitchen complete with granite counters, skylights and cathedral ceiling, hard wood floors. Master Bedroom with large dressing room and sitting room , master bath with Jacuzzi and separated shower, huge living room with window wall and cathedral ceiling .Winston Churchill and private schools. A lot of update:Refrigerator, Gas Range, Roof 2017, Heating and Air Conditioning 2017,Dishwasher. Only 10 to 15 minutes from Cabin John,Potomac Village and Montgomery Mall Shopping Centers,Rte. 270 and I 495. Move in ready