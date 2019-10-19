All apartments in Travilah
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

9612 OVERLEA DRIVE

9612 Overlea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9612 Overlea Drive, Travilah, MD 20850

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Rare opportunity for retreat. Experience the serenity of over 2 private wooded acres (owner absorbs cost of lawn mowing and annual leaf removal)...yet "close in," (17 min to NIH, Bethesda). Post & beam renovated 70's Tree House Contemporary: vaulted ceilings and walls of glass... Loft-style living with streaming light, and deep nature views in all directions. True gourmet kitchen: white marble and dark oak kitchen w/ 48" GE Monogram professional gas range, powerful and professional yet quiet exhaust hood, Franke "Orca" sink w/ restaurant style pro-spray faucet, Bosch dishwasher, Kitchen Aid under-counter microwave, extra deep custom marble counter top, and marble counter-to-ceiling marble backslash wall, large wide & deep soft-close drawers and pantry. Dark hardwoods throughout, with wide plank walnut lower level. Huge master: vaulted ceilings, views, cedar walk in custom closet. 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces, (lower lever has super efficient wood burning stove), Dark oak/frosted glass doors, Tribeca 60" 3 blade ceiling fans, 2 car garage, circular driveway with additional side parking area, various outdoor sitting/ gathering/contemplation spaces abound. If you are looking for elegant, high functioning, peaceful place to live, work, create, retreat, and enjoy, this is a rare find.Owner pays for lawn mowing and annual leaf removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE have any available units?
9612 OVERLEA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travilah, MD.
What amenities does 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE have?
Some of 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9612 OVERLEA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travilah.
Does 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9612 OVERLEA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

