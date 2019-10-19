9612 OVERLEA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Rare opportunity for retreat. Experience the serenity of over 2 private wooded acres (owner absorbs cost of lawn mowing and annual leaf removal)...yet "close in," (17 min to NIH, Bethesda). Post & beam renovated 70's Tree House Contemporary: vaulted ceilings and walls of glass... Loft-style living with streaming light, and deep nature views in all directions. True gourmet kitchen: white marble and dark oak kitchen w/ 48" GE Monogram professional gas range, powerful and professional yet quiet exhaust hood, Franke "Orca" sink w/ restaurant style pro-spray faucet, Bosch dishwasher, Kitchen Aid under-counter microwave, extra deep custom marble counter top, and marble counter-to-ceiling marble backslash wall, large wide & deep soft-close drawers and pantry. Dark hardwoods throughout, with wide plank walnut lower level. Huge master: vaulted ceilings, views, cedar walk in custom closet. 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces, (lower lever has super efficient wood burning stove), Dark oak/frosted glass doors, Tribeca 60" 3 blade ceiling fans, 2 car garage, circular driveway with additional side parking area, various outdoor sitting/ gathering/contemplation spaces abound. If you are looking for elegant, high functioning, peaceful place to live, work, create, retreat, and enjoy, this is a rare find.Owner pays for lawn mowing and annual leaf removal.